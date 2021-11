The Australian team is a powerhouse of cricketing talent. They have won more ODI World Cups than any other team and had probably the strongest Test teams back in the day. But somehow, the T20 format is not the one where they have excelled. Their best performance in the T20 World Cup came back in 2010 when they reached the final but then lost against England. Given the quality of cricketers in Australia, their performance in previous editions of the competition was always a surprise. But that changed in this edition. This Australian team was not the favourites leading up to the tournament, but they have played like champions. The Aussies have done well in all three departments and they have found new match-winners in each of their clashes. Will Finch and co cross this final hurdle and become the first bunch of male Australian cricketers to lay their hands on this trophy?