Bangladesh come into the series as underdogs but will be eager to punch above their weights despite their poor record. Mominul Haque has a massive responsibility on his shoulders and has lot to prove in this series. He will already be without their main gun, Shakib Al Hasan and will also miss the services of Tamim Iqbal. While Mahmudullah has retired from the format and thus, a lot relies on the skipper and the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim. Given all that, it is going to take a herculean effort from the visitors to register their first WTC points. Will they be able to do so? We will find out over the course of the next 5 days. Toss and team news in a bit. And, wishing you all a Happy New Year once again!Â