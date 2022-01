The Kiwis, well, despite the loss are overwhelming favourites. Also, this is Ross Taylor’s last game in this format for them so they would love to give him a fitting end. The last game was surely a wake up call for them and knowing this New Zealand side, they will be wanting to hit back hard. They need a win and nothing else will do. Will they level the series? We will find out. Welcome to the coverage of Day 1 of the second Test.