Tom Latham says that New Zealand are going to bat first, says that it looks like a good surface and a lot of runs have been scored on this ground during the domestic season. Adds that they will look to get through the initial tough period and then build partnerships. Mentions that Ross Taylor has passed a fitness test and will play the game today. Finishes by saying that it is always good to play here and that the crowd is always great. Informs that Ross Taylor is back for Will Young.