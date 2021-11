Namibia, on the other hand did start the Super 12 stage on a winning note but they weren’t able to capitalize on the start they got and lost two games back-to-back and in the process their NRR also took a serious beating. Their bowling has been pretty decent right throughout but it is their batting which has let them down more often than not. They have a very slim chance of making it to the semi-final but they would look to give it their all against a strong Kiwi unit. The Namibians will be hoping for another match-winning performance from David Wiese, who has been quite brilliant so far for them. Will we witness the first major upset in this mega event? We’ll find that soon. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.