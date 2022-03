New Zealand, on the other hand, will be eyeing this series as the one to strengthen their bench strength ahead of an ODI World Cup next year. They are missing the services of many of quite a few frontline players but their is enough experience and quality in their young guns to put a dominating performance in this series. This is also the last time we will see Ross Taylor in international cricket and we can expect the legend to finish his illustrious career on a high. The first game of a three-match series is always important and it will be interesting to see how both teams go about their business. Can Netherlands pull of a spirited performance and start the series with a victory? Or will the Blackcaps dominate on their home turf? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.