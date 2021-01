Pakistan skipper, Mohammad Rizwan says that they too wanted to bowl first but the toss is not in their hand. So they will now try and do their best with the bat. Mentions that they are confident with how they played the last game and look to bring that spirit in this game too. Further he mentions that they bowlers and batsmen did well and he hopes they do it here too to square off the series. Ends by saying that Zafar Gohar will make his Test debut and he replaces Yasir Shah.