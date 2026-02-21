New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pitch report, Rain threat & Squads for Colombo clash

New Zealand face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 in Colombo. Check pitch report, weather forecast, squads and key players for the NZ vs PAK clash.

NZ vs PAK

The Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins with an exciting clash between New Zealand and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 21, 2026.

Both teams finished second in their respective groups, winning three games and losing one. New Zealand beat the UAE, Afghanistan, and Canada but lost to South Africa. While losing to India, Pakistan defeated the United States, Namibia, and the Netherlands.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

This Group 2 opener starts at 7:00 PM IST, and while spin is expected to be a key part of the game, it could be a close one. New Zealand may have an advantage because they have played against Pakistan’s bowlers before, but Pakistan’s mystery spinners, like Usman Tariq, might change the game.

R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The black-soil wicket at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is known for being flat at first but then getting slow and having two speeds. At first, batters get great bounce and can easily score, but as the game goes on, the pitch grips and turns, making it a great place for spinners. In this case, teams that batted first have won four out of five times. The average score in the first innings is between 143 and 170.

Once the ball becomes older, power hitters generally have trouble with cross-batted shots. So, strike rotation and creating partnerships will be crucial. If you bat first, you should expect scores between 155 and 170. Chasing could be hard under lights, though, because dew might help the second innings. Spinners like Mitchell Santner and Usman Tariq will probably be responsible for the middle overs, while pacers might use cutters and slower balls.

Weather Report: Rain is likely to hit Colombo

On February 21, the weather in Colombo looks severe, with a favorable likelihood of problems. Temperatures will remain between 24-32 degree Celsius (75-90Â°F), feeling humid and uncomfortable for players. AccuWeather says that the skies will be gloomy and there will be rain in the afternoon and evening. There is a 60-80% chance of rain throughout the match, which starts at 7:00 PM IST.

There could be thunderstorms, which could lead to starting the game late or stop it. Winds will be mild, coming from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. This won’t have much of an effect on the game. If it keeps raining, the match might be cut short, which would help the team that adapts the fastest. Fans should hope for clear parts, as February in Sri Lanka generally sees short showers but often avoids comprehensive washouts. Overall, prepare yourself for a weather-influenced game.

New Zealand Squad: Balanced with spin options

New Zealand’s 15 member squad:

Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Lockie Ferguson are all in the team.

Santner’s spin will be crucial, and Phillips and Ravindra will give him more depth. Seifert and Allen are the leading hitters, and Ferguson and Henry head the pace attack.

Pakistan’s team is full of spin bowlers and outstanding batsmen

Pakistan’s 15 member squad:

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Naseem Shah.

Ayub and Farhan are aggressive, while Salman Agha is the core of the batting. With pacers Mirza and Ashraf behind them, spinners like Nawaz, Shadab, and Tariq might take advantage of the track.

The contest promises to be thrilling, yet the weather could potentially overshadow the action.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/