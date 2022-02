The Proteas came into this series after a thumping win over India, they would have thought they would carry the momentum here as well. But things did not go as planned for Dean Elgar and his men. They were handed a big defeat in the previous game and would like to change things. We might see some changes in the bowling attack for the second game and some changes in their batting as well. South Africa have a lot of quality in their ranks and are well and truly capable of coming out on top. An exciting day of cricket awaits. Stay tuned for the toss and team news.Â