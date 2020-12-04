<strong>New Zealand vs West Indies:</strong> Captain Kane Williamson recorded a career-best 251 as New Zealand declared their first innings at 519/7 in the first Test against West Indies at Seddon Park on Friday. This is Williamson's third double-century of Test career. <p></p> <p></p>Williamson's innings featured 34 fours and two sixes as he surpassed his previous best of 242 not out, scored against Sri Lanka six years back. <p></p> <p></p>The 30-year-old also improved his Test average at the venue, his home ground, to 88.84. His previous double century, 200 not out vs Bangladesh, was also scored at the same venue. <p></p> <p></p>He was dislodged only after having consumed 412 deliveries as he mistimed a pull shot off Alzarri Joseph to be caught by Roston Chase. <p></p> <p></p>Soon #KaneWilliamson began trending on the micro-blogging platform Twitter with users praising him for his epic knock. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">kane williamson 251 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KaneWilliamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KaneWilliamson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvWI</a> <a href="https://t.co/oByT4EURip">pic.twitter.com/oByT4EURip</a></p> <p></p> rajkumar suriya (@rajkumarsuriya4) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajkumarsuriya4/status/1334703660413042689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KaneWilliamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KaneWilliamson</a> Surely he is one of the best test Batsman ever to Play for <a href="https://twitter.com/BLACKCAPS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BLACKCAPS</a> &#x1f44d;&#x1f3cf;&#x1f44f; <a href="https://t.co/Qc89GAsJfo">pic.twitter.com/Qc89GAsJfo</a></p> <p></p> Mohammad Tanveer (@cr7federet) <a href="https://twitter.com/cr7federet/status/1334709284760784897?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">3rd double century for Williamson &#x1f4a5;&#x1f4a5;. <p></p>Class innings by him &#x1f929;&#x1f929;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KaneWilliamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KaneWilliamson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvWI</a> <a href="https://t.co/6IkH76L6Au">pic.twitter.com/6IkH76L6Au</a></p> <p></p> cricket kv_aanjna Patel (@a_kevaram) <a href="https://twitter.com/a_kevaram/status/1334679477922623488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Double century fir Kane Williamson&#x1f525; <p></p>A man wid zero hater &#x1f525;&#x2665;&#xfe0f; <p></p>Well played legend&#x1f525;&#x2665;&#xfe0f;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvsWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvsWI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KaneWilliamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KaneWilliamson</a> <a href="https://t.co/Hjxpj8YZXA">pic.twitter.com/Hjxpj8YZXA</a></p> <p></p> Krutik Dawda (@DawdaKrutik) <a href="https://twitter.com/DawdaKrutik/status/1334721712655495168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a innings <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KaneWilliamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KaneWilliamson</a> 251(412) 4 34 6 1 <a href="https://twitter.com/BLACKCAPS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BLACKCAPS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WIvsNZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WIvsNZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/u7Ff0EW7xP">pic.twitter.com/u7Ff0EW7xP</a></p> <p></p> Innus H VK (@h_innus) <a href="https://twitter.com/h_innus/status/1334712319750754308?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Kane Williamson is a master class&#x2764;&#xfe0f;&#x2764;&#xfe0f;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KaneWilliamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KaneWilliamson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvWI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvWI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TestCricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TestCricket</a> <a href="https://t.co/24Y0ncZVxX">pic.twitter.com/24Y0ncZVxX</a></p> <p></p> Mukund bhardwaj (@mukundb27048702) <a href="https://twitter.com/mukundb27048702/status/1334718735530090496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>For West Indies, Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel took three wickets each. <p></p> <p></p>Tom Latham (86) and Kyle Jamieson (51 not out) were the next two top-scorer for the hosts. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand are aiming to continue their winning run against New Zealand in Tests as well after having beaten them in the preceding three-match T20I series 2-0.