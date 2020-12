Roston Chase is caught for a quick chat. Chase says they are looking forward to the tour and are eager to put on a better show than the last time. On being asked what he feels is different, Chase says that they were a lot inexperienced the last time they visited this country. Feels the guys are now more experienced and have played in different venues. Tells they were disappointed not to win the series in England. Chase says that he asked the groundsman if he was shaving off any but tells he was told they were just going to roll. Chase smiles and belives that he was just joking. Adds that the pitch here holds true.Â