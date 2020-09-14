New Zealand Were Lucky to Reach ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final, it’ Time to Achieve Something Special: Brendon McCullum

New Zealand were a “little bit lucky” to reach the 2019 World Cup final and it is time for them to draw a line in the sand and achieve something really special, said former skipper Brendon McCullum. “I know they got very close last year in the World Cup – but I did feel they were a little bit lucky there as well to actually get themselves in that situation,” McCullum, who is currently the head coach of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, said in a recent podcast.

Last year, New Zealand had lost the dramatic World Cup final to hosts England on boundary count-back rule after scores were tied even after the super over.

India will be hosting two World Cups in next three years — the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup, while this year’s T20 showpiece which was postponed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic will be held in Australia in 2022.

“I think they’re close to doing something really really special, and under Kane Williamson’s captaincy and under the leadership of some of the other senior players, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t,” McCullum said.

“I think now is the time for them to put a real line in the sand though. I think they’ve done well, they’ve got the ear and eyes of not only New Zealand but the world, it’d be nice.”

The 38-year-old McCullum, who led the Black Caps to the 2015 World Cup final, heaped praise on Williamson and said its time for the Kiwis to get over the excuses of the past.

“I think they’re really well-led by Kane Williamson, someone who is a fantastic embodiment of what it’s like to be a Kiwi and he’s got a wonderful group of people around him.

“I think they believe now too – I think that’s the big key. For so long we were always just trying to peak occasionally because we didn’t feel we had the resources to compete with the bigger nations.