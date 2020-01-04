Joining the voices opposing International Cricket Council’s (ICC) plan to introduce four-day Tests, India captain Virat Kohli questioned the intention behind the move saying there’s no end to it.

The ICC is planning to introduce four-day Test matches during its next FTP cycle (2023-31) so as to free space for the more commercially lucrative shorter formats. The proposal has polarised cricketing world with players of the likes of Nathan Lyon and Neil Wagner against tinkering with the format.

“According to me, it should not be altered,” Kohli said on Saturday. “As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’t be tinkered with too much. I don’t believe so.”

Kohli has been a vocal supporter of Test cricket, time and again calling it the ‘best format’. He says Day-Night Test should be the limit. “You know the Day-Night Test is the most that should be changed about Test cricket, according to me,” he said.

He added four day will lead to demands for three-day before eventually resulting in scrapping of the format. “Then you are purely only talking about getting numbers, entertainment and you know. I think the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day Tests. I mean where do you end. Then you will speak of Test cricket disappearing,” Kohli said. “So I don’t endorse that at all. I don’t think that is fair to the purest format of the game. How cricket started initially, and you know five-day Tests was the highest of tests you can have at the International level.”

Kohli is also not interested in trying out newer formats. England and Wales Cricket Board is all set to introduce 100-ball cricket this year. “T20 was a revelation (in terms) of introduction of a new format. I was asked about the 100-ball format (introduced by ECB) and I said I am not going to go and try myself out in another kind of format because there’s already so much going on,” he said.