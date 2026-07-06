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Neymar announces retirement from international football after Brazil’s World Cup exit

Neymar announces retirement from international football after Brazil's World Cup exit. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 06, 2026, 09:36 AM IST

Published On Jul 06, 2026, 09:36 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 06, 2026, 09:36 AM IST

Brazil's great Neymar announces retirement from international career after World Cup exit

Brazil's great Neymar announces retirement from international career after World Cup exit

Neymar announced his international retirement following Brazil’s heartbreaking Round of 16 defeat to Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday (IST).

Neymar breaks down in tears as he confirms his final match for Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti’s side suffered a stunning 2-1 defeat to Norway in the last 16 of the tournament, with Neymar scoring a late penalty in added time after coming off the bench.

After the final whistle, Neymar broke down in tears and announced that he has played his final match for the Selecao in an interview with Globo Esporte TV.

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I tried. I tried,” he said after the game. “It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over,” he said.

Neymar made two appearances, both as a substitute, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He made a cameo appearance in the second half against Scotland during the group stage before he scored his lone goal of the tournament from the penalty spot in stoppage time against Norway on Monday.

The 34-year-old forward finished his career as the top goalscorer in the history of the Brazilian men’s national team with 80 goals and 58 assists in 130 appearances. He also competed in two Olympic tournaments, winning a silver medal in 2012 and leading Brazil to a gold medal in 2016. While he has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at club level, his only senior silverware with Brazil remains the 2013 Confederations Cup.

From World Cup heartbreak to Olympic glory, Neymar leaves behind a lasting legacy

Neymar made his senior international debut in 2010 and appeared in four World Cup tournaments. He took just 28 minutes to open his account – uncharacteristically with a forcible header – in a 2-0 win against USA in East Rutherford. He also competed in two Olympic tournaments, winning a silver medal in 2012 and leading Brazil to a gold medal in 2016.

He was the golden boy of the 2014 World Cup on home soil, but was stretchered off with a back injury in the quarter-final win over Colombia. He gained redemption when he led Brazil to Olympic gold at Rio 2016, scoring the winning penalty in front of his own fans at the Maracana.

But at the 2018 World Cup, the former Barcelona forward was only just fit after more injury troubles and failed to make a great impact. Brazil lost in the quarterfinals. In 2022 World Cup, after the opener he suffered ankle ligament damage and missed two group games. In the quarter-final match against Croatia, Neymar lit the match up in extra time with a “magical” run before scoring.

Brazil, however, suffered a shock defeat, losing 4-2 in the ensuing penalty shootout following a 1â€“1 draw after extra time, before Neymar was able to take Brazil’s final penalty.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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