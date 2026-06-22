Neymar back in full training ahead of Brazil vs Scotland FIFA World Cup 2026 clash

Brazil’s preparations for their final FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage game have received a timely lift, with one familiar face moving closer to a long-awaited return.

After weeks of recovery work and individual training sessions, Neymar is now back working fully with the squad and could finally make his first appearance of the tournament when Brazil take on Scotland on Wednesday.

Neymar completes full training session

The Brazilian star took part in a full team training session for the first time since joining the national team camp in Teresopolis ahead of the World Cup.

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Neymar had missed Brazil’s opening matches after suffering a grade-two calf injury, but his recovery has progressed steadily over the past few weeks.

The forward had recently returned to partial training before completing a full session with his teammates, raising hopes of a comeback in the final Group C fixture.

The Santos attacker shared his excitement on social media after training, posting pictures and videos from the session.

“Thank you, God, I’m so incredibly happy!”

Ancelotti confirms Neymar will be available

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed on Friday that Neymar has fully recovered from the injury and will be included in the squad for the match against Scotland.

The 34-year-old has been working closely with the medical staff since arriving at camp, and recent assessments showed positive signs in his recovery.

His return comes at a vital time for Brazil as they seek to claim top spot in Group C and build momentum ahead of the knockout stages.

Brazil squad delighted by Neymar’s return

Neymar’s comeback has also lifted the mood inside the Brazilian camp.

Midfielder Lucas Paqueta admitted the squad is excited to have one of its biggest stars available again and believes he can make a huge difference for the team.

“We’re all pleased about Neymar’s return,” the midfielder told reporters on Sunday.

“He’s an extremely important player for our national team, someone with a wonderful history who can help us a lot. I hope he can be on the field helping us again as soon as possible.”

First Brazil appearance since serious knee injury

If Neymar features against Scotland, it will mark his first appearance for Brazil since October 2023.

The Brazilian forward has not played for his country since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, which kept him out for a long period of international football.

But Neymar battled his way back to fitness to take his place in Brazil’s World Cup squad, although the calf injury kept him out of action for some time.

Neymar’s final World Cup journey

The tournament also carries extra significance for Neymar personally.

Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, with 79 goals in 128 international appearances, has previously suggested that the 2026 World Cup is likely to be the final World Cup of his career.

The veteran forward recently responded to a FIFA social media tribute featuring highlights from his international journey, adding further weight to the belief that this could be his last appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Brazil eye top spot in Group C

Brazil currently sit at the top of Group C with four points from two matches.

Morocco are level on points but trail on goal difference, while Scotland remain in contention with three points. Haiti sit bottom of the group and are yet to register a point.

A win against Scotland would guarantee Brazil’s place in the knockout stages and it could finally be Neymar’s World Cup moment of redemption.