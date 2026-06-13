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Neymar set to miss Brazil opening match! Could be ruled out of entire group stage

Just before the beginning of the Brazil campaign for the World Cup, the team had suffered a major setback, with star player Neymar being ruled out of the entire group stage.

Edited By : Yatharth Gupta |Jun 13, 2026, 12:35 PM IST

Published On Jun 13, 2026, 12:35 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 13, 2026, 12:35 PM IST

Brazil will be without its star player Neymar for their opening FIFA World Cup group-stage match against Morocco, with coach Carlo Ancelotti admitting the superstar forward could miss the entire group phase as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Speaking before Saturday’s matchup against the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists in New Jersey, Ancelotti mentioned that Neymar is making progress but is not ready to return yet. This has come up as big blow for people who were hoping to see Neymar.

“He is working hard to be fit again as quickly as possible. We hope he can return to full training next week,” Ancelotti said.

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Brazil also faces Haiti on June 19 and Scotland on June 24 in Group F. However, the coach did not guarantee Neymar’s availability for either game. Which indicate he could miss entire group stage.

The 34-year-old Santos striker was absent from training again on Friday and has not played since being unexpectedly called up by Ancelotti. Neymar also missed Brazil’s warm-up matches against Panama and Egypt as he continued his rehabilitation from the injury.

Despite concerns about his fitness, Ancelotti explained why he included the veteran in his World Cup squad. “He can be a good example for the younger players in our squad,” the Italian said.

Ancelotti, who is the first non-Brazilian manager to lead the five-time world champions, believes Neymar’s influence goes beyond his on-field performance. His experience is valuable for a squad aiming for a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Brazil winger VinÃ­cius JÃºnior also expressed his admiration for his international teammate and hopes to see him back soon. “He inspires me. I wish him a speedy recovery and I am looking forward to him finally being back on the pitch,” VinÃ­cius said.

Morocco, however, insists that Neymar’s absence will not change their preparations for the tournament opener. Coach Mohamed Ouahbi stated that his team had prepared for both situations. “We prepared for a match with and without Neymar. Nothing changes for us,” the 49-year-old said.

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi admitted he was disappointed at the chance of not facing one of football’s biggest stars. “I want to play against the best players, and Neymar is among the best,” said the Paris Saint-Germain defender and Champions League winner.

While Ancelotti remains hopeful about having the forward available later in the tournament, Brazil will need to manage their opening matches without one of their most impactful players.

( With IANS Input )

Yatharth Gupta

Yatharth Gupta

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