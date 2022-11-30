<strong>Doha:</strong> After missing Brazil's second game, Neymar has been ruled out of Selecao's third and final FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G game against Cameroon due an ankle injury, team doctor confirmed. <p></p> <p></p>Neymar was fouled nine times by Serbia players in their campaign opener. The Paris Saint-Germain star hobbled off in the 80th minute of Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia last week with a lateral ligament injury to his right ankle. <p></p> <p></p>He sat out of Brazil's 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Monday, in which Casemiro scored a late winner, but no official timeframe was given for his recovery. <p></p> <p></p>With two wins, Brazil have already qualified for the round of 16. Teammate Danilo, who has a similar ankle problem to Neymar, will also not recover in time for Friday's match at Lusail Stadium, while Alex Sandro is suffering from a hip injury. <p></p> <p></p>"After yesterday's game, Alex Sandro felt pain in his left hip and was unable to continue in the game," Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar was quoted as saying to FIFA. <p></p> <p></p>"This morning he was reassessed. We took him for an MRI test, which showed a muscle injury in the left hip muscle. The player will not be able to participate in the next match. <p></p> <p></p>"But he is still undergoing treatment so that we can recover him as soon as possible. Danilo and Neymar are still recovering from ankle injuries. Each with a different treatment because they are different injuries." <p></p> <p></p>With their victory over Switzerland, Brazil became the first side in World Cup history to go unbeaten in 17 consecutive group-stage matches in a run stretching back to 1998.