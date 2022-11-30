Doha: After missing Brazil’s second game, Neymar has been ruled out of Selecao’s third and final FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G game against Cameroon due an ankle injury, team doctor confirmed.

Neymar was fouled nine times by Serbia players in their campaign opener. The Paris Saint-Germain star hobbled off in the 80th minute of Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia last week with a lateral ligament injury to his right ankle.

He sat out of Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Switzerland on Monday, in which Casemiro scored a late winner, but no official timeframe was given for his recovery.

With two wins, Brazil have already qualified for the round of 16. Teammate Danilo, who has a similar ankle problem to Neymar, will also not recover in time for Friday’s match at Lusail Stadium, while Alex Sandro is suffering from a hip injury.

“After yesterday’s game, Alex Sandro felt pain in his left hip and was unable to continue in the game,” Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar was quoted as saying to FIFA.

“This morning he was reassessed. We took him for an MRI test, which showed a muscle injury in the left hip muscle. The player will not be able to participate in the next match.

“But he is still undergoing treatment so that we can recover him as soon as possible. Danilo and Neymar are still recovering from ankle injuries. Each with a different treatment because they are different injuries.”

With their victory over Switzerland, Brazil became the first side in World Cup history to go unbeaten in 17 consecutive group-stage matches in a run stretching back to 1998.