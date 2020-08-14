NGH vs MWK Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 Match August 14, 10:00 AM IST

NGH vs MWK Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Khost Province vs Helmand Province Prediction Afghan One-Day Cup – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s NGH vs MWK: In the fourth match of the ongoing Provincial Challenge Cup Grade One Tournament 2020, Nangarhar Province will take on Maidan Wardak Province in what will be their first match of the event. Two group A matches were played on Thursday with Khost Province and Kabul Province registering victories.

The Provincial Challenge Cup Grade Tournament got underway from August 13 and will be played across two venues – Khost Province and Kabul Cricket Stadium. A total of eight teams are participating in the 10-day event which have been divided into two groups of four each. The Group A teams include Khost, Helmand, Kabul and Balkh. In Group B are Nangarhar, Maidan Wardak, Kandahar and Faryab.

The semi-finals will be played on August 20 while the finale is scheduled for August 22.

TOSS – The Afghan One-Day Cup match toss between Nangarhar Province and Maidan Wardak Province will take place at 9:30 AM (IST).

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Ground

NGH vs MWK My Dream11 Team

Shawkat Zaman (captain), Mohammad Sardar (vice-captain), Zubaid Akbari, Abid Mohammadi, Ibrahim Rahimzai, Batin Shah, Abdullah Adil, Irfanullah, Bahir Shah, Siddiq Farhad, Sabir Bahrami

NGH vs MWK Squads

NGH: Tariq Stanikzai, Majid Alam, Ibrahim Rahimzai, Batin Shah, Ishaq Mohammadi, Tahir Adil, Tamim Surkorodi, Bahar Ali, Arif Khan, Qarl Fitrat, Wall Agha, Abid Mohammadi, Bahir Shah, Akbar Musazai, Shawkat Zaman, Zubaid Akbari, Nasir Omar, Abdullah Adil

MWK: Sabir Bahrami, Mohammad Sardar, Mohammad Hafeez, Sadiq Atal, Wasim Akram, Waqar Salamkhel, Haroon, Nasrat Qureshi, Noorulhaq Malik, Malwand, Siddiq Farhad, Mirwaiz Zazai, Islam Zazi, Faisal, Mohammadullah II, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani, Irfanullah, Baryal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NGH Dream11 Team/ MWK Dream11 Team/ Nangarhar Province Dream11 Team/ Maidan Wardak Province Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more