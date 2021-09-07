London: Like many others, former England opener Nick Compton was shocked to see no Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI for the fourth Test at The Oval. But it seems things have changed over the course of the last week after India beat England by 157 runs to take a 2-1 unassailable lead in the ongoing five-match Test series.

While hailing the Indian team for the perseverance and the attitude, Compton reckons he got it wrong. He also slammed the English side for not being able to secure a mere draw.

His tweet read: “Well done India, great perseverance and attitude. I got it wrong. Shame as I think England had a chance and ability to secure draw.”

He also went on to praise Jasprit Bumrah whose two wickets in two overs changed the course of the match. “Guys it’s only cricket keep smiling great test match! What a bowler Bumrah is! More fight from England needed,” another tweet read.

English captain Joe Root also praised India’s premier pacer for his contribution to the match. “Not to forget Bumrah’s contribution in this Test. Got both the openers in the first innings and bowled a dream spell earlier today as he knocked out Pope and Bairstow in a matter of few overs. A collective team effort, indeed,” Root said at the post-match presentation.