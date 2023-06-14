'Nightmare For All Players': Ian Chappel Hits Out At Ashes 2023 Schedule, Labels It 'Ridiculous'

New Delhi: Former Australian Test captain Ian Chappell has hit out at the packed schedule of the upcoming Ashes series, calling it a nightmare for all the players as the five-Test series will be wrapped up before August.

The first Test will be played at Edgbaston from June 16, with the fifth and last Test starting on July 31 at The Oval. Overall, both sides could play 25 days of cricket within a span of 46 days.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Chappell said the way the Ashes schedule had been assembled was 'stupidity'. He emphasised that while the series has always been physically demanding, this year's schedule was unnecessarily quick.

"It's ridiculous, the schedule, I mean the schedule's been ridiculous for a long time but that is stupidity. There's not a Test played in August so that tells you how quickly they're playing them," Chappell said.

The 78-year-old further stated that he doesn't see the fast bowlers playing all five Tests, given the packed schedule.

"It's a nightmare for all players, both physically and mentally, particularly the fast bowlers and I don't think there's any way in the world that either side is going to get through five Tests using the same bowling players all the way. I think the extra players are going to come in handy and that's one thing that'll probably suit Australia," Chappell added.

Meanwhile, former Australia Test cricketer Steve O'Keefe agreed with Chappell's viewpoint and recollected the exhaustion experienced by Mark Wood while playing four matches in the previous Ashes series.

"I'd like to think not but I do agree with Ian that the scheduling is pretty poor and it's going to be a big ask. Mark Wood, he played four Tests in Australia and he even said himself that he felt exhausted after playing that - I'm not sure why, some of those Tests ended in three days, particularly the one in Hobart so I'm not sure what he was carrying on about there.