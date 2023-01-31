Nitish Rana Likes Tweet Highlighting Ishan Kishan's Struggling Performance In T20I Cricket

When Ishan Kishan scored his thunderous 131-ball 210 in the match against Bangladesh in Chattogram last month, he was the biggest talk of the cricket world. However, Ishan has had difficult outings in white-ball cricket ever since. Ishan has only scored 93 runs in 120 balls in eight appearances for India since that magnificent double ton, five in T20Is and three in ODIs, with five knocks where he couldn't even reach the 10 runs mark.

Even though Ishan is expected to play in the final T20I match against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, his inability to perform well in the white-ball format has been closely monitored by other players within and outside of the current Indian team.

Ishan Kishan in his last 13 T20is: 27 (26). 15 (7). 26 (11). 3 (5). 8 (10). 11 (13). 36 (31). 10 (11). 37 (29). 2 (5). 1 (2). 4 (5). 19 (32). - 199 runs at an average of 15.30 and 106.41 Strike Rate. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 29, 2023

Nitish Rana, another left-handed top-order batter who also occasionally spins, is one of those names. Rana was selected for India's tour of Sri Lanka following a good outing in IPL 2021. He made both his ODI and T20I debut on the tour. However, he could only score 7 runs in 1 ODI and 15 in 2 T20Is before being dropped.

But while he waits for his chance and call-up to the International side, he liked a Twitter post about Ishan's struggles in T20I cricket. This quickly turned into a buzz on the Internet. The post showed that the opener had only scored 199 runs at a strike rate of 106.41 and a depriving average of 15.30 since June of last year. There are no half-centuries and five scores under ten.