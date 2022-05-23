Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders blew hot and cold and that was a reason they could not make the playoffs. But amid the inconsistency, KKR star Nitish Rana was probably the silver lining for the side. Rana, who amassed 361 runs in 14 matches during the ongoing IPL edition, must have been hopeful of getting picked for India’s T20 squad for the home series against South Africa. But that did not happen as his performances went unnoticed.

Following the announcement of the squad, Rana took to Twitter and posted a cryptic tweet to put his point across. His tweet read: “Things Will Change Soon.” His post also had an India flag followed by an emoji of a target.