Nitish Rana’s Reaction After MS Dhoni Again Proves Why DRS Is Called As ‘Dhoni Review System’ Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs on Sunday (April 23) at the Eden Gardens to secure their fifth win in seven matches of the IPL 2023 and reach the No. 1 position in the IPL 2023 points table. The MS Dhoni-led side was invited to bat first by KKR skipper Nitish Rana, and riding on fifties from Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls), Ajinkya Rahane (71 not out from 29 balls), and Shivam Dube (50 from 21 deliveries), CSK posted a total of 235 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets. It was the highest ever total made by any team at the iconic venue.

And in reply to CSK's big total, KKR kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and went on to lose the match by 49 runs.

During the CSK-KKR IPL 2023 match, MS Dhoni once again proved why DRS is called the Dhoni Review System as he successfully challenged the on-field umpire Nitin Menon's decision and helped Tushar Deshpande get his second wicket of the game.

The incident happened during the third ball of the 18th over of KKR's innings. David Wiese was on strike when Deshpande trapped him in front of the wickets. But Menon was not impressed with the appeal and gave the batter not out, but Dhoni was convinced about the dismissal, and he straightaway opted for DRS. And after the third umpire was consulted, it clearly showed that the batter was found in front of the stumps, and the umpire had to reverse his decision.

After the all-rounder's dismissal, Dhoni was seen applauding Deshpande for the delivery, while Nitish looked stunned with the replay and made an admiring gesture on the decision being overturned.

Here's the video of Rana's reaction: