NK vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s New Zealand ODD Match 1

Northern Knights vs Auckland Dream11 Team Prediction New Zealand ODD 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s NK vs AUK at Cobham Oval, Whangarei, Auckland: In the match no. 1 of New Zealand ODD 2020, Auckland will square off against Northern Knights at the Cobham Oval, Whangarei – November 29, Sunday. The New Zealand ODD NK vs AUK match will begin at 3.30 AM IST. With most of the New Zealand internationals not available due to national duty, it is a great opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talent. The two teams have done fairly well in the Plunkett Shield so far and would like to continue their solid run in this tournament. Both the teams would want to get off to a winning start in this first match of the tournament. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction and Dream11 Guru Tips For New Zealand ODD 2020 – NK vs AUK Probable XIs, NK vs AUK Dream11 Team Player List, NK vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Prediction – Northern Knights vs Auckland, Fantasy Playing Tips – Northern Knights vs Auckland.

NK vs AUK Match Details

TOSS: The New Zealand ODD 2020 match toss between Northern Knights vs Auckland will take place at 3 AM (IST) – November 29.

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Cobham Oval, Whangarei.

NK vs AUK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling (VC)

Batsmen Graeme Beghin, Colin Munro (C), Jeet Raval, Anton Devcich

All-rounders Danru Ferns, Brett Hampton

Bowlers Neil Wagner, Brett Randell, Ollie Pringle, Ben Lister

NK vs AUK Probable Playing XIs

Northern Knights: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich (C), Dean Brownlie, BJ Watling (wk), Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, Josef Walker, Anurag Verma, Josef Walker, Brett Randell.

Auckland: Will O’Donnell, Colin Munro, Robert O’Donnell (C), Ben Horne, Graeme Beghin, Danru Ferns, Ryan Harrison, Ben Lister, Ollie Pringle, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak.

NK vs AUK SQUADS

Northern Knights: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, BJ Watling, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Brett Hamptom, Jake Gibson, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma, Neil Wagner.

Auckland: Robert O’Donnell, Graeme Beghin, Danru Ferns, Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Colin Munro, Will O’Donnell, Ollie Pringle, Brad Rodden, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak.

