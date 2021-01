NK vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Super Smash T20 Match 20 Seddon Park, Hamilton January 21

NK vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Super Smash T20 Match 20 Seddon Park, H

TOSS: The toss between Northern Knights and Canterbury Kings will take place at 11:10 AM IST – January 21.

Time: 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Tim Seifert (captain), Kane Williamson (vice-captain), Jeet Raval, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anton Devcich, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

Northern Knights: Anton Devcich, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Brett Hampton, Joe Walker, Trent Boult, Jeet Raval, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn

Canterbury Kings: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Northern Knights: Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell, Joe Carter, Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Peter Bocock, Anton Devcich (captain), Mitchell Santner

Canterbury Kings: Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie (captain), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Todd Astle

