NK vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Super Smash T20 Match 7 Bay Oval Cricket Ground, Mount Maunganui January 1

Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Prediction Match 7 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s NK vs WF at Bay Oval Cricket Ground, Mount Maunganui: In the seventh match of the Super Smash T20, Northern Knights will square off against Wellington Firebirds today.

TOSS: The toss between Northern Knights and Wellington Firebirds will take place at 11:10 AM IST – January 1.

Time: 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval Cricket Ground, Mount Maunganui.

NK vs WF My Dream11 Team

Anton Devcich (captain), Rachin Ravindra (vice-captain), Tim Seifert, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Scott Kuggelejin, Finn Allen, Brett Randell, Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett

NK vs WF Probable Playing XIs

Northern: Tim Seifert, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Dean Brownile, Matt Fisher, Joe Walker, Jeet Raval, Brett Hampton, James Baker

Wellington: Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Bennett, Peter Younghusband, Troy Johnson, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Logan Van Beek, Michael Snedden

NK vs WF Full Squads

Northern Knights: Tim Seifert, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Matthew Fisher Frederick Walker

Wellington: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake

