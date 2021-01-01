NK vs WF Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Super Smash T20 Match 7 Bay Oval Cricket Ground, Mount Maunganui January 1

<h2>NK vs WF Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Prediction Match 7 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's NK vs WF at Bay Oval Cricket Ground, Mount Maunganui: In the seventh match of the Super Smash T20, Northern Knights will square off against Wellington Firebirds today. <p></p> <p></p>Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Prediction Wellington Firebirds in Northern Knights - T20 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NK vs WF, Wellington Firebirds in Northern Knights - T20, Northern Knights Dream11 Team Player List, Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - NK vs WF Wellington Firebirds in Northern Knights - T20, Online Cricket Tips - Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds Wellington Firebirds in Northern Knights - T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Wellington Firebirds in Northern Knights 2020, Fantasy Tips - Northern Knights vs Wellington Firebirds <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The toss between Northern Knights and Wellington Firebirds will take place at 11:10 AM IST - January 1. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time: </strong>11:40 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>Bay Oval Cricket Ground, Mount Maunganui<strong>.</strong> <p></p><h2>NK vs WF My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Anton Devcich (captain), Rachin Ravindra (vice-captain), Tim Seifert, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Scott Kuggelejin, Finn Allen, Brett Randell, Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett <p></p><h2>NK vs WF Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Northern:</strong> Tim Seifert, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Dean Brownile, Matt Fisher, Joe Walker, Jeet Raval, Brett Hampton, James Baker <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wellington:</strong> Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Bennett, Peter Younghusband, Troy Johnson, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Logan Van Beek, Michael Snedden <p></p><h2>NK vs WF Full Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Northern Knights:</strong> Tim Seifert, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Matthew Fisher Frederick Walker <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wellington:</strong> Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Ian McPeake <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ NK Dream11 Team/ WF Dream11 Team/ Northern Knights Dream11 Team Prediction/ Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>