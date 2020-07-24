NKL vs KC Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Japan Premier League – Other T20: North Kanto Lions vs Kansai Chargers Full Squad And Fantasy Tips July 25, 7:00 AM IST

NKL vs KC Dream11 Team And Picks

NKL vs KC Dream11 Tips For July 25, 2020, 7:00 AM IST: The Japan Premier League is a three-day T20 competition taking place from July 24, 2020 to July 26, 2020. Five teams are competing for the title including East Kanto Sunrisers, West Kanto Hurricanes, North Kanto Lions, South Kanto Super Kings and Kansai Chargers.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and some unpredictable weather we are ecstatic that we can get all the best cricketers in Japan together for three days of cricket. We have been planning for Kansai to join this tournament for some time and I have no doubt they will bring fresh energy and a real competitiveness,” head of Japan Cricket Operations Alan Curr said.

The matches will be broadcast live on Japan Cricket Association’s official website. The preliminary matches will be covered via single camera. However, there are plans to cover the finale with two cameras and have live commentary as well.

North Kanto Lions vs Kansai Chargers Toss Time: 6:30 AM IST

NKL vs KC Match Start Time: 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground 1

NKL vs KC My Dream11 Team

Akira Kuribayaschi (captain), Ameya Keshkamat (vice-captain), Prabath Dhanushka, Makoto Taniyama, Shahen Silva, Harambage Sukita, Sameera Pathum, Chanaka Dushmantha, Hanif Khan, Pranjal Thapliyal, Sota Wada

North Kanto Lions vs Kansai Chargers Full Squad List

NKL: Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashiq Hussain, Ishara Hasantha, Hanif Khan, Anil Kumar, Ankit Thakur, Prabath Dhanushka, Talha Tanveer, Sachin Thakur, Sameera Pathum, Khan Salman, Khawaja Salman, Daichi Motoyama, Pranjal Thapliyal, Bharat Chugh, Musashi Yamamoto, Reiji Suto, Ameya Keshkamat, Ali Raza

KC: Mahmood ur-Rahman, Subhan Arshad, Makoto Taniyama, Kenjiro Iwamoto, Ryuichi Ashida, Basit Abbasi, Kohei Wakita, Shahen Silva, Harambage Sukita, Yuji Yamamoto, Ikuya Nishioka, Chanaka Dushmantha, Sota Wada, Syed Farooq-Ali, Remesh Palakkad, Umair Zulfiqar, Akira Kuribayasi