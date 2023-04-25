No Arjun Tendulkar! Mumbai Indians’ Likely Playing XI For IPL 2023 Match Against Gujarat Titans

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in Match No. 35 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (April 25) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Delhi: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will face defending champions Gujarat Titans in Match No. 35 of the IPL 2023 on Tuesday (April 25) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be the second clash between these star-studded teams in the IPL, and like last time, MI will hope to get the better of the Titans again. The Rohit Sharma-led side is coming into Tuesday's contest after losing by 13 runs against the Punjab Kings in a high-scoring thriller that was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On the other hand, the Titans secured a magical seven-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants in the previous encounter.

For Mumbai, it will be interesting to see if the team management still continues with Arjun Tendulkar or not. The 23-year-old youngster was hammered for 31 runs in an over during MI's last match against PBKS. He has so far played three matches in which he has picked up two wickets. The son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 50 on Monday, is a left-arm pacer, but his pace is fairly low in comparison to others. If MI drops Tendulkar to the bench, they can include Sandeep Warrier. The former KKR pacer was signed in as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah, but he hasn't played any of the six games so far.

Among others, the team will expect a little more contribution from Ishan Kishan, who has looked good in patches but is yet to play a big knock. He has had good starts in some of the matches but is yet to fulfil the price tag of a Rs 15.25 crore signing. All-rounder Cameron Green has scored two back-to-back fifties in the last two outings, and the team will hope he continues in the same fashion. In the last match, Suryakumar Yadav scored a quickfire fifty, and Rohit also looked in good form. If MI batters fire in unison, no target will be deemed safe.

In the bowling department, the team will expect Jofra Archer to hit peak form as soon as possible. He has conceded runs in the two matches he has played so far and has only managed to take one wicket. Against GT, he will have to find his mojo back and set the platform with Jason Behrendorff for Piyush Chawla, Green, and Hrithik Shokeen to rip apart GT's batting line-up.