Adelaide: India will be eyeing a T20 World Cup final berth when they face England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal in Adelaide. The match is just about to get underway with England opting to bowl first. England have made two changes to the team, with Phil Salt and Chris Jorden replacing Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, who are out due to injuries.

Meanwhile, India have opted to go in with the same combination. There were calls to include Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing 11 but Rohit Sharma decided to back the winning combination.

The Indian fans will be happy to know that no team has ever won a T20I match at Adelaide Oval after winning the toss. There have been 11 instances of a captain winning the toss and losing the match at Adelaide Oval. If the stat can keep intact, India will surely face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be looking to give India a good start as Adelaide has been a high-scoring ground and India will need their batters to help them post a big score on the board. KL Rahul has scored fifties in the last two games while Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have also been in red-hot form. However, the Men in Blue will need skipper Rohit Sharma to step up to the occasion.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid