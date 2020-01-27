For the first time in the history of the league, teams will have concussion substitutes for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirms on the sidelines of the league’s governing council meeting on Monday. Under the new ICC rule, a player who has been concussed either while batting, bowling or on the field, can be withdrawn from the game and be replaced subject to approval by the match referee.

Ganguly also confirmed that there will be no change in the timings of the night matches from 8 pm to 7.30 pm despite continuous pressure from stakeholders. The 47-year-old added that there will be five doubleheaders (4 p.m. and 8 p.m.) in the upcoming season.

“There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like earlier years. There was discussion about 7.30 pm but it’s not happening,” BCCI president told reporters after the meeting.

“We will have only five doubleheaders (4 pm and 8 pm) this time,” he added.

In a noble gesture, the BCCI will have an All-Stars Game between all top international players before the start of IPL for a charitable cause.

“We are doing the concussion substitute, the All-Star Game and the final is in Mumbai.”

In other developments, the top boss of Indian cricket said that IPL final will be held in Mumbai and not Ahmedabad. “IPL final will be held in Mumbai,” Ganguly said.

On the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), the former India captain said that it has been finalised and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah will make the official announcement soon.

“CAC has been finalised. The Secretary will release it officially. Sulakshana Naik and Madan lal are there. Gautam (Gambhir) is not there,” Ganguly said.

Asked if Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from an injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, will take part in the Ranji Trophy, he said: “Pandya is not fit yet. He is getting treated at the NCA. He will take time to get fit.”

Ganguly also informed that the BCCI is advertising for a nutritionist and biomechanical bowling coach at the NCA.

“We are advertising for a nutritionist and a biomechanical bowling coach,” he concluded.