'No Doubt He Will Be India's Captain After ODI World Cup': Sunil Gavaskar Backs Hardik Pandya To Succeed Rohit Sharma

Sunil Gavaskar seems to be mightly pleased with Hardik Pandya's leadership skills and said he expects Pandya to take over as India white-ball captain after the ODI World Cup.

India and Australia are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series starting March 17. Skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the series opener due to personal reasons, with Hardik Pandya leading the team. Hardik Pandya has proved his leadership credentials in the IPL, leading Gujarat Titans to a win, and while leading the Indian T20I team. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels Hardik Pandya will take over as India's white-ball captain once ODI World Cup is over.

"What you see with Hardik Pandya as a captain is a sense of comfort with the rest of the team. Maybe, it's the way he handles the players, puts his arm around the players He just seems to give the players a sense of comfort. That's so important to give a player a sense of comfort so that he can go and play his natural game. I think he encourages them, which is a wonderful sign," the batting legend said on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'

"Of course, the fact that he can be an impact player as well as a game changer in the middle order. Even for the Gujarat team, he was promoting himself up the order knowing that this is the time when the team needed some momentum and push, and he would do that,"

"So, someone who is prepared to take on responsibility, lead from the front, and who will not ask the players to do something that he wants to do himself, is highly crucial. So, when the players know that he's just not putting us over there because he doesn't want to be there, that he's gone through the fire and he wants us to go through the fire. So, that's the key as far as Hardik Pandya is concerned. He has been an impressive captain," he added.

"I have been very impressed with his captaincy at the T20 level for the Gujarat Titans and for India when he is captaining the T20 side. I do believe that if he wins the first game in Mumbai, then you can almost stamp him as the India captain once the World Cup is over in 2023," he added.