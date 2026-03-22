No fans in PSL 2026! Pakistan Cricket Board takes big call amid Iran–US–Israel tensions

PSL 2026 will start without spectators as PCB takes a major decision, with matches limited to Karachi and Lahore.

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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the early part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 will be played without any spectators in the stadiums because of the current tense situation in the region caused by the Iran-USA-Israel conflict.



PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday that the tournament will still go ahead as planned from March 26, but no fans will be allowed to watch in person. The league has also been reduced to just two venues – Karachi and Lahore, instead of the six cities originally planned.



“The PSL is an international brand and our pride. So, the league will be held on schedule from 26th March but no spectators will be allowed,” Naqvi said during a press conference, where he was joined by PSL CEO Salman Naseer.

Reason for no fans & fewer Venues

Naqvi explained that the decision is not because of security fears, but due to government austerity measures caused by the regional crisis.



“These decisions were taken because of the austerity measures announced by the government due to the situation in the region. I can tell you overseas players will start reaching Pakistan from tonight,” he added.

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The opening ceremony in Lahore has also been cancelled as part of cost-cutting.

Possibility of fans returning later

Naqvi said fans might be allowed back later in the tournament if the situation improves.



He said the timeline for allowing spectators will depend on how long the crisis continues.

Impact of regional conflict on Pakistan

The conflict in West Asia, including problems with oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz, has caused a fuel shortage in Pakistan. The government has asked people to limit travel, and steps like school closures, work-from-home rules, and longer Eid holidays are already in place.

PCB to compensate franchises & refund fans

Naqvi accepted that empty stadiums will hurt the franchises financially. The PCB will pay all eight teams to cover the expected ticket revenue they will lose.



Fans who already bought tickets will also get full refunds.

Matches removed from other cities

Matches planned in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Multan have been cancelled to reduce unnecessary travel and use of resources.



Naqvi promised these cities will be considered again for future PSL seasons.

Action against players who left for IPL

Naqvi said the PCB’s legal team will take strict action against any cricketers who pulled out of PSL to join the Indian Premier League (IPL).



“We will take action against those players according to the rules. There was a case last year too, and the same thing will happen this time,” he said.

PSL still attracting good talent

Despite some withdrawals, Naqvi said the league is still drawing strong players.



“But you can see how top List A players are joining the PSL and that shows the growth of our league,” he added.