West Indies fast-bowler Kemar Roach has stated there won’t be any friendship with England fast-bowler Jofra Archer in the upcoming Test series between the two countries.

The three-Test series in England will mark the resumption of international cricket after it was suspended in March due to coronavirus pandemic.

Barbados-born Archer, who decided to represent England on the international arena, has become a regular for them across format in recent times. He also played a pivotal role in helping them win their maiden World Cup at home last year.

“Jofra made his decision and he”s done a fantastic job for England so far but there will be no friendships during this series,” Roach was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“It’s all about winning and playing hard cricket. We will devise a plan for our batsmen to counter him and I’m looking forward to that battle.

“I saw him as a youngster in domestic cricket back home in Barbados and always thought he was talented.

“He has come over here and shown what he can do and I want to wish him all the best in his career. But you will definitely see if we have any words for him on the field when that comes around,” he added.

West Indies had famously beaten England during the previous series between the two sides that was played in the Caribbean Islands. A draw in the series would be enough for them to retain the Wisden Trophy.

Coach Phil Simmons had earlier said that playing behind closed doors could help the visitors in the series considering lack of vociferous home support across the venues.

“I don’t know if it will increase our chances, because both teams are under the same umbrella – for want of a better word,” Simmons said in a video conference from the team”s training base.

“The nice part for us is that 20,000 Englishmen raving for England, and that crowd support, it”s not there for them. So that in a way will help us, so it’s good from that point of view,” he said.

The first Test is slated to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (July 8-12) with the second and third matches at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16-20 and then July 24-28.

