No, He Hasn't Indicated Anything: CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming's Massive Take On MS Dhoni's Retirement

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming accepts that the legendary wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni won't be retiring from professional cricket after IPL 2023 season.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming accepts that the legendary wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni won't be retiring from professional cricket after IPL 2023 season. Dhoni's retirement has long been one of the most talked-about topics in cricket, with many speculating that this will be his last season in the cash-rich league.

Although, the former New Zealand cricketer did say that the 41-year-old player hasn't said anything about it in the CSK dressing room. However, Dhoni himself spoke very subtly about his retirement. After the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, the CSK skipper said that the fans may have come in yellow to bid him a farewell.

What Fleming has said about MS Dhoni's retirement is only a good news for the fans. The legendary coach claimed that the CSK skipper has not yet expressed any desire to step down. Accordingly, Dhoni will continue to lead the yellow army post IPL 2023 as well. "No, he hasn't indicated anything," Fleming was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

PBKS Beat CSK In Thrilling Contest Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings managed to beat MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling contest by four wickets at CSK's home in Chepauk Stadium. CSK fell down to the fourth spot in the points table after losing match.

CSK batting first put 200 runs on the board at the loss of four wickets with the help of Devon Conway's unbeaten 92. PBKS chased it down in a final-ball thriller with four-wickets remaining in their hands.