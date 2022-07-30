BCCI have announced the squad for the three match ODI series against Zimbabwe. There were a few reports that stated that BCCI wants Virat Kohli to play against Zimbabwe to regain his form but that has turned out be a mere hoax and Kohli has not been included in the squad.

Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.