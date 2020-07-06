The Pakistan cricket team, which is currently in England to play three Tests and as many T20Is in August and September, has no logo on its training kits. <p></p> <p></p>According to a report in cricketpakistan.com.pk, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently struggling to find a sponsor for the side. <p></p> <p></p>The PCB's last sponsorship contract, with a beverage company, has already expired and only one company has shown interest during the recent bidding process. <p></p> <p></p>The report further said that the company, which has stepped up in the bidding process, has valued the deal at only 30 per cent as compared to the previous contract. <p></p> <p></p>As per the report, it is believed by the PCB's marketing department that the COVID-19 pandemic is a major issue by lack of interest from companies. However, it should be noted that the board has also failed to attract sponsors for its new domestic cricket structure. <p></p> <p></p>But the PCB is still hopeful of getting a new sponsor for their team before the commencement of the England series. <p></p> <p></p>The much-anticipated clash will be preceded by England and the West Indies locking horns in a three-Test series, starting Wednesday, and it will mark the resumption of cricket after it was halted in March due to the COVID-19 crisis. <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)