World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan did not feature in former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg’s current ODI XI as he picked Virat Kohli to lead the side. It was also surprising to see MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah not on the side.

India opener Rohit Sharma – who has been in great form recently was picked to open the batting along with Australia’s David Warner. On expected lines, Kohli was slotted in at No 3 – his favoured position. Pakistan’s newly appointed skipper Babar Azam was next to follow. At No 5 and 6, he picked Englishmen Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler – who was also the keeper in his XI.

Indian cricketers Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal were the only spinners in his side as they edged out Adil Rashid, .

The three pacers that featured in his XI were Australia’s Mitchell Starc, New Zealand’s Lockie Fergusson, and India’s Mohammad Shami.