The Chennai crowd might call MS Dhoni their Thalaiva but on Sunday it was King Kohli who wooed them on their return to the stadium. Team India captain Virat Kohli was full-on energy during day 2 of the second Test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium. With fans back in the stadium, Kohli had a busy day with his animated antics on the field.

The Indian captain was seen applauding the fans on several occasions. The hosts performed exceedingly well with the ball in the first two sessions of Day 2 as England lost eight wickets.

Meanwhile, during the over break, Kohli also whistled to the fans and charged them up. Interestingly, Chennai based IPL franchise – CSK have a team anthem with Whistle Podu as its theme.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the video of Kohli whistling to the Cheppauk Crowd.

“When in Chennai, you #WhistlePodu!#TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli egging the Chepauk crowd on & they do not disappoint. @Paytm #INDvENG.” BCCI captioned the video.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to allow a 50 percent crowd inside the stadium.

The last time when the crowd was allowed in Stadium in India was during the first T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala, which was eventually abandoned due to bad weather. Meanwhile, it was on January 19, 2019, when India last played in front of a crowd on home soil. The Men in Blue beat Australia by 7 wickets to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1. After that, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the sports to play behind closed doors in the country.

The BCCI and TNCA had deliberated on the entry of spectators earlier also before deciding that the first two matches would be held closed doors.

However, the latest guidelines from the home ministry on easing restrictions on public movement might given them a chance to allow spectators in the stadium.