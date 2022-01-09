Mumbai: Regarded as arguably the best spinner to have played the game, ex-Australian stalwart Shane Warne picked his all-time India XI. Warne, who has had many battles with India, did not name any modern-day cricketer and that may come as a surprise for fans. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma are the current stars that did not make it to Warne’s XI.

The ex-Australian star backed ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly to lead the side. Ex-India openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar made the list as expected.

Shane Warne All-Time India XI: Sourav Ganguly (captain), Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev, Nayan Mongia (wicketkeeper), Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble.