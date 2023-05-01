No No 36! Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Harsha Bhogle After He Wished Him On His Birthday - WATCH

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma turned 36 on April 30, 2023. On this occasion is team pulled off a sensational victory against Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th game in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent 124 went in vain as Suryakumar Yadav (55) and Tim David (45 not out) carried five-time champions Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket.

In the post match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma went to speak to the legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle. He congratulated Rohit for the win on his 36th birthday. Rohit immediately cut the conversation short and corrected him that it was his 35th birthday and not 36th. However, he said it was indeed his 36th birthday and he was just joking with Bhogle.

Here is the video of the conversation: