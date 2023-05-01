No No 36! Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Harsha Bhogle After He Wished Him On His Birthday - WATCH
Rohit Sharma had a hilarious banter with Harsha Bhogle regarding his birthday
New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma turned 36 on April 30, 2023. On this occasion is team pulled off a sensational victory against Rajasthan Royals in the 1000th game in the history of the Indian Premier League.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent 124 went in vain as Suryakumar Yadav (55) and Tim David (45 not out) carried five-time champions Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket.
In the post match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma went to speak to the legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle. He congratulated Rohit for the win on his 36th birthday. Rohit immediately cut the conversation short and corrected him that it was his 35th birthday and not 36th. However, he said it was indeed his 36th birthday and he was just joking with Bhogle.
Here is the video of the conversation:
Harsha Bhogle - Win on your 36th birthday.
Rohit Sharma - It's the 35th, not the 36th.
Harsha - Oh, they gave me one more.
Rohit - No, it's 36th only. I was joking
????pic.twitter.com/SJIq48eLLO
SAURABH YADAV (@Saurabhkry_45) May 1, 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal Supremacy
Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal had the most prolific scoring performance of any batter this season with his 124 run innings, also his first ever IPL century.
In the 1000th IPL game, Jaiswal shined the brightest by mixing solidity in technique and power in shots which were conventional and innovative while using the crease well in hitting 16 fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 200 in an innings where the next best score was just 18.
He made 41 runs off 23 balls in Power-play and amassed 44 runs off 25 balls in the middle overs, before smacking 39 runs off 14 balls in the death overs in a scintillating show of batsmanship.
