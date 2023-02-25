No One Can Match Jadeja's Standard: Harbhajan Singh Backs Ravindra Jadeja As Team India's Next Vice-Captain

Harbhajan named Ravindra Jadeja as the man in whom he sees the true potential of being the next vice-captain of the team as he stated some valid reasons to justify his choice.

Updated: February 25, 2023 3:42 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has been trolled for an error he committed while tweeting his video. In his recently posted video on Youtube, Harbhajan shared his opinion on KL Rahul and the player in which he sees the potential of the next vice-captain.

"According to me, the vice-captain should be that player who is certain to be in the playing XI whether it's a home or an away game. I feel Jadeja is a player and should be given more responsibilities. He has been consistently performing well as a captain and is a senior player on the Indian side. No one in world cricket can match up to Jadeja's standard as an all-rounder. He is now in the same league as Ben Stokes," Harbhajan stated.

India is leading the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 with a lead of 2-0, and Ravindra Jadeja has been awarded man of the match in both Test matches.

Jadeja has made a sensational comeback after knee surgery; he took seven wickets in the first test and ten in the second, making him the leading wicket-taker of the series with a total of 17 wickets in two test matches.

His splendid knock of 70 runs in the first Innings of the test was instrumental in turning the tide for the Indian side.

No One Can Match Jadeja's Standard: Harbhajan Singh Backs Ravindra Jadeja As Team India's Next Vice-Captain
