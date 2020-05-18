Claiming that no one knows better what is it to play in front of empty stands, newly appointed Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam said that they have been playing in Dubai for 10 years, where there were no crowds.

“No one knows better than us what it is to play without crowds. We have played 10 years in Dubai without almost any crowd. So we can understand how it is to play without crowds. So it will be difficult for fans and for us too. We will miss it,” Azam told local media via video conferencing which was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Stating that the rules will be the same for all the sides, Azam admitted that it will be difficult for players to play without the shining ball.

“The rules will be the same for everyone. It will be difficult, without shining the ball, not celebrating and not going close to each other. But these are social distancing norms and it won’t be just for us. It will be the same for all. It will take time to adjust. You will not get the same fun as you get to perform in front of packed crowd,” he said.

Babar, who was made captain of the ODI side recently and has been the T20 skipper, said he wants the T20 World Cup to happen as it will be his first as a player and leader.

“As far as (T20) World Cup is concerned, it will be my first World Cup as player and captain so I would want the World Cup to take place.”

Asked about his captaincy role and whether it will affect his batting, the number one ranked T20 batsman said: “I am ready for the challenge. See PCB felt that I am capable of taking the responsibility and they gave me. I am ready for it.

“I love taking challenges. During batting I think of batting only. So after that, I think of captaincy and how to get the best out of your players. I don’t mix and match,” the 25-year old added.