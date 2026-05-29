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No phones, no smartwatches… now BCCI adds smart sunglasses to IPL’s banned

A new gadget has landed on BCCI's banned list during IPL 2026. The board fears its advanced features could pose a security risk. Here's why smart sunglasses are no longer allowed.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 29, 2026, 09:20 PM IST

Published On May 29, 2026, 09:20 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 29, 2026, 09:20 PM IST

BCCI smart sunglasses ban

BCCI smart sunglasses ban

BCCI smart sunglasses ban: IPL 2026 has witnessed several off-field rule changes as the BCCI continues to tighten security and anti-corruption measures around the tournament. With the playoffs underway and scrutiny increasing around player conduct, the board has now introduced another restriction aimed at protecting the integrity of the competition.

Also Read: RR star’s BOLD message before do-or-die GT clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, says…

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BCCI introduces fresh restriction for players and officials

In its latest communication to IPL franchises, the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) informed teams about a new item that will not be allowed inside designated player and match official areas on match days.

The board said it had noticed that smart sunglasses are being marketed and used by some players and support staff members. However, these devices come with features that fall under restricted categories as per anti-corruption regulations.

Why smart sunglasses have been prohibited

According to the ACSU advisory, smart sunglasses are capable of much more than regular eyewear.

Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks.

The board further explained that such devices are considered both communication tools and recording devices under existing regulations.

Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an ‘Audio/Video Recording Device’ and a ‘Communication Device’.

It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of ‘Smart Goggles’ is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).”

Players asked to deposit devices before entering restricted zones

The BCCI has instructed all players and support staff to hand over smart sunglasses before entering player-only areas on match days.

All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days.”

The board also made it clear that failure to follow the directive could result in disciplinary action.

Failure to deposit such devices shall be deemed a breach of the PMOA protocols and may result in penalties under the PMOA Minimum Standards for IPL 2026.”

Increased focus on security during IPL 2026

The latest directive comes during a season in which the BCCI has already taken several steps to strengthen security protocols.

Earlier in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals staff member Romi Bhinder had been fined Rs 1 lakh and warned after being caught using a mobile phone in the team dugout during a match.

The board has also introduced tighter rules on player movement, including curbs on late-night outings without the approval of security officials.

In addition, guests have been banned from the hotel rooms allocated to players and support staff on security grounds. With the tournament now in the business end, the BCCI seems keen to see that all anti-corruption and security guidelines are adhered to without exception.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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