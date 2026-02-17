‘No success, no glory’: Mitchell Marsh ‘karma’ debate resurfaces as Australia’s ICC struggles continue after T20 World Cup exit

Rain washes out Ireland vs Zimbabwe, sealing Zimbabwe's Super 8 spot, and shocking the cricket world as Australia out of T20 World Cup 2026.

Mitchell Marsh

In a dramatic turn of events on February 17, 2026, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 saw Australia officially eliminated in the group stage after the Zimbabwe vs Ireland match was washed out due to persistent rain. The no-result handed Zimbabwe the crucial point needed to qualify for the Super 8s, marking a historic moment for the African side and triggering renewed debate around Mitchell Marsh’s controversial 2023 ODI World Cup trophy photo.

Washout confirms Australia’s exit

Australia’s fate had been hanging by a thread following their shocking 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe earlier in the tournament and a batting collapse against Sri Lanka. They needed Ireland to defeat Zimbabwe to stay alive in the competition.

However, persistent rain led to the complete abandonment of the match, awarding one point each to Ireland and Zimbabwe. The result propelled Zimbabwe into the Super 8s, where they will now face India, South Africa, and the West Indies – effectively taking Australia’s pre-seeded spot.

This marks only the second time Australia have exited in the group stage of a T20 World Cup, the first being in 2009. Their 2026 campaign was also hampered by injuries to Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and captain Mitchell Marsh.

Zimbabwe’s qualification also secures their automatic entry into the 2028 T20 World Cup, completing a remarkable comeback after missing the 2024 edition.

Social media links exit to ‘Karma’

Following the washout, social media platforms were flooded with reactions linking Australia’s recent ICC struggles to the 2023 incident. Many fans described the team’s early exits in major tournaments as “karma,” pointing to their defeats in recent ICC events.

Since the day Mitchell Marsh placed his foot on the ODI World Cup trophy, karmaâ€™s been hitting the Aussie team HARD. No success, no glory. ðŸðŸ˜¤ #KarmaHitsAustralia #MarshFootOnTrophy #CricketKarma #AUSCricketStruggles #WorldCupCurse #CricketAustralia pic.twitter.com/0uBF4G7lRd — Karthik K V (@karthik_reddy94) February 17, 2026

You know from where the downfall of Australia began in cricket? ðŸ˜ˆðŸ“‰



Right hereâ€¦ when Mitchell Marsh arrogantly put his foot on the World Cup trophy like it was his doormat after beating India!



Karma doesnâ€™t forget. ðŸ”¥



Respect the game, or the game disrespects you back. ðŸ¤¡ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡ºâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/5B0GEvWGmM — Rohit Singh (@RohitSi35132671) February 17, 2026

Remember Mitchell Marsh had disrespected World Cup trophy after winning the championship by keeping his foot on the cup. After that incident Australia has not been able to win any ICC trophy. Karma catches up with you. — PKBhagat (@pkbhagatin) February 17, 2026

Trophy photo controversy resurfaces

Australia’s elimination has reignited discussions surrounding Mitchell Marsh’s controversial celebration after the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Following Australia’s victory over India, Marsh shared a photograph of himself with his feet resting on the World Cup trophy. The image sparked criticism globally, with many calling it disrespectful. Some complaints were reportedly filed in India, and several former cricketers expressed disappointment over the gesture.

Marsh later defended the photo, describing it as casual fun and stating he meant no disrespect.

Australia have not won another major ICC title since the 2023 ODI World Cup triumph. Their recent campaigns include:

2024 T20 World Cup: Eliminated in the Super 8 stage

2025 Champions Trophy: Semi-final exit

2025 World Test Championship Final: Runners-up

2026 T20 World Cup: Group-stage elimination

