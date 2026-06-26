No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI for India against Ireland!

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule Ireland 64/4 (8.5) Run Rate: (Current: 7.25) Last Wicket: Ben Calitz c Prasidh Krishna b Shivam Dube 15 (11) - 51/4 in 7.1 Over Gareth Delany 5 * (4) 1x4, 0x6 Lorcan Tucker (C) (W) 12 (16) 1x4, 0x6 Prasidh Krishna (1.5-0-21-0) * Shivam Dube (1-0-6-1)

Team India is all set to play their first match against Ireland at the Stormont Cricket Ground, Belfast. The Indian team have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first clash of the two-match T20I series.

The wait is over for all cricket fans to know about the availability of the star player and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as he will miss the first game of the series.

Also Read: Jos Buttler heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the Ireland clash, says ‘Something we’ve never…’

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India vs Ireland playing XI

Ireland (Playing XI): Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Shreyas Iyer reveals Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not playing?

Here’s what Indian captain, Shreyas Iyer, said on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s absence: “Unfortunately, no. Heâ€™s a gun player. But obviously, weâ€™ve got tremendous experience in the squad who have done brilliant in the past couple of series for India. So we are backing majority of our cricketers who have been doing absolutely marvellous throughout the season. So I think heâ€™outside the leg-stump get his opportunity when the time comes. But for now, we are going with three genuine seamers, one all-rounder, and two spinners.“

Matthew Humphreys opens up about facing India, “Itâ€™s really exciting. Theyâ€™re obviously one of the best teams in the world, and itâ€™s not every day you get to play them on home soil. So yeah, itâ€™s a challenge weâ€™re really looking forward to.“

Also Read: WATCH: Intense discussion between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Gautam Gambhir ahead of Ireland clash