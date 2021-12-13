Mumbai: India beat Australia at Gabba and then made the final of the inaugural World Test Championship which means the Virat Kohli-led side has had a year to remember as far as Tests are concerned. And hence it was no surprise to see four Indians find their way in ex-opener Aakash Chopra’s best Test XI of 2021. The four Indians Chopra picked are Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, and Rishabh Pant.

Admitting that Rohit was his first-choice name in the team, Chopra hailed the Indian opener for his performance in the Chennai Test against England and then his batting in the tour of England. “The first name coming to my mind is Rohit Sharma. It was a huge year for him, it was the year in which he fell in love with the longest format. He played amazing knocks, whether it was the century in Chennai and the consistent performances in England,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra’s Test XI of 2021: Rohit Sharma, Dimuth Karunaratne, Joe Root, Kane Williamson (c), Fawad Alam, Rishabh Pant, Kyle Jamieson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, James Anderson, Shaheen Afridi