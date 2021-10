No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Jasprit Bumrah in Kieron Pollard's Top Five T20 Players

Dubai: With the IPL happening and the T20 World Cup to follow, it is truly the season of T20 cricket. West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard picked his top five T20 batters recently and it was surprising to see Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah does not feature in his list, considering they are superstars in the shortest format.

Choosing an explosive opener, an astute wicket-keeper batter, a jack-of-all-trades all-rounder, a wily spinner, and a fiery pacer, the shrewd West Indies captain had all bases covered.

In a conversation with ICC ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE & Oman, Pollard named his top five T20 cricketers which features Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga, Sunil Narine, MS Dhoni and he picked himself to make up the top five.

“If it is my World XI T20, then I’ve got to be there, I have got to play. My records speak for itself when it comes to T20 cricket,” said Pollard as he named himself to complete the five.

Despite making his debut in 2006, it wasn’t until 2009 that Pollard caught the attention of the world. Ever since he has become synonymous with T20 cricket and has become a serial winner in franchise cricket as well as international cricket.

Known for his brutal hitting, Pollard is the second most prolific batter in men’s T20 cricket, second only to Chris Gayle, despite batting lower down the order. With the ball in hand, Pollard has 298 wickets to his name, making him an ideal T20 player to have in any team.

(With ICC inputs)