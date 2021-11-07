<strong>Dubai:</strong> With the T20 season at its peak, senior India cricketer Harbhajan Singh names his all-time XI in the shortest format. While speaking to Speaking to Sportskeeda, Harbhajan picked his side and named MS Dhoni as the captain of the team. While that is a good reason for obvious reasons, the big surprise was the name of Yuvraj Singh missing from the side. <p></p> <p></p>Yuvraj, who has achieved the rare feat of smashing six sixes in an over in a World Cup match, was a proven match-winner in his prime. Yuvraj also is a two-time World Cup winner. He was a key part of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 for India. Dhoni went on to lead India to the WC triumph, but it was a couple of swashbuckling knocks from the stylish left-hander that helped the campaign. <p></p> <p></p>He was also a crucial part of the 2011 WC squad. Yuvraj was named the man of the tournament for his all-round show with the bat and the ball. <p></p> <p></p>Harbhajan picked most players from West Indies in his XI, while three Indians featured in the team. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Dhoni are the three Indians. <p></p> <p></p>Despite India captain Virat Kohli's astounding record in the format, he too did not find a spot. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Harbhajan Singh's all-time T20 XI: </strong>Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, Shane Watson, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (c &amp;wk), Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah <p></p> <p></p>Harbhajan recently hit out at Pakistan fans, who accused India of fixing matches after the Virat Kohli-led side registered big wins over Afghanistan and Scotland. After losses against Pakistan and New Zealand, India is in danger of not making the semi-final.