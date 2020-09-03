NOR vs GLA Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Fantasy Picks, Full Squads of English T20 Blast 2020 Match

NOR vs GLA Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Northamptonshire vs Glamorgan Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Top Picks, Probable XIs For Today’s NOR vs GLA at Edgbaston, Birmingham: In the upcoming English T20 Blast 2020 on Thursday, two Central Group teams – Northamptonshire and Glamorgan will take on each other in another high-voltage battle at the Edgbaston, Birmingham. The English T20 Blast NOR vs GLA match will kick-off at 11.10 PM IST. Northamptonshire have had a good tournament so far. They are unbeaten after four games, out of which they have registered victories in three with one game being washed out due to rain. Glamorgan, on the other hand, are struggling with only a single win and 2 losses after 4 games. They also have lost both of their last two games. While Northamptonshire would look to keep their unbeaten run going, Glamorgan would be eager to return to the winning ways. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for NOR vs GLA T20 match in Birmingham.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 toss between Northamptonshire and Glamorgan will take place at 10.40 PM (IST).

Time: 11.10 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

NOR vs GLA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: C Cooke (C)

Batsmen: P Stirling (VC), R Levi, B Root, C Taylor

All-rounders: J Cobb, S Zaib, A Salter

Bowlers: N Buck, G Berg, B Sanderson

NOR vs GLA Probable Playing XIs

Northamptonshire: Richard Levi, Paul Sterling, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Josh Cobb, Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Gareth Berg, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover.

Glamorgan: Billy Root, Dan Douthwaite, Andy Balbirnie, Chris Cooke (WK), Kiran Carlson, Callum Taylor, Graham Wagg, Andrew Salter, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya.

NOR vs GLA Squads

Northamptonshire: Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Ricardo Vasconcelos (wk), Joshua Cobb (C), Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Gareth Berg, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Blessing Muzarabani, Tom Sole, Rob Keogh, Adam Rossington.

Glamorgan: Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Graham Wagg, Chris Cooke (wk/C), Kiran Carlson, Timm van der Gugten, Marchant de Lange, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Andrew Salter, Owen Morgan, Prem Sisodiya, Daniel Douthwaite.

