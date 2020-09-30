NOR vs KHP Dream11 Predictions And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s National T20 Cup Contest Between Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Match 1 at Multan Cricket Stadium September 30, 3:30 PM IST Wednesday

<h2>NOR vs KHP Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>NOR vs KHP Dream11 Predictions 1st Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: In the opening fixture, defending champions Northern take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. <p></p> <p></p>The domestic T20 competition in Pakistan gets underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab. <p></p> <p></p>The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played - which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8. <p></p> <p></p>Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others. <p></p> <p></p>Both the semifinals will be played on October 17. <p></p> <p></p>Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for NOR vs KHP. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS TIME: </strong>The toss for the 1st Match between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place at 3:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Match Starts At: </strong>3:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Multan Cricket Stadium<strong> <p></p></strong> <p></p><h2>NOR vs KHP My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Umar Amin (vice-captain), Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Akhtar, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir <p></p><h2>Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Northern:</strong> Mohammad Nawaz, Rohail Nazir, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Raja Farzan-Khan, Musa Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Sohail Akhtar, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik <p></p> <p></p><strong>Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:</strong> Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Zohaib Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Asif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Haris <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOR Dream11 Team/ KHP Dream11 Team/ Northern Dream11 Team/ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more</h2>