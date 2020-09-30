NOR vs KHP Dream11 Predictions And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s National T20 Cup Contest Between Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Match 1 at Multan Cricket Stadium September 30, 3:30 PM IST Wednesday

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Predictions 1st Match for National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: In the opening fixture, defending champions Northern take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The domestic T20 competition in Pakistan gets underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for NOR vs KHP.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 1st Match between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

NOR vs KHP My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Umar Amin (vice-captain), Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Akhtar, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Full Squads

Northern: Mohammad Nawaz, Rohail Nazir, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Raja Farzan-Khan, Musa Khan, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Sohail Akhtar, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Ali Imran, Zeeshan Malik

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Zohaib Khan, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Asif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Haris

Check Dream11 Prediction/ NOR Dream11 Team/ KHP Dream11 Team/ Northern Dream11 Team/ Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more